With 466 corona positive cases, Kurnool tops State

Kurnool: Another 30 more positive cases were reported in Kurnool district on Sunday taking the total number to 466 in the district. The total cases include 379 active cases, 77 discharges and 10 deaths. Most of the cases, nearly 300, have been reported from Kurnool Municipal Corporation. Following this, Nandyal has reported more than 100 cases.

Meanwhile, the police department has imposed a fine of Rs 17,055 on 13,075 vehicles for violating lockdown norms. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Fakkeerappa Kaginelli in a statement, said that 3817 cases have been filed under sections 188,269, 270 and 271, Apart from imposing fine, 9913 vehicles have been seized, he said.