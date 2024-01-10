With a seven-point assurance, Congress to wage a strong battle in AP

Visakhapatnam: Despite RK Tyagi’s three-member committee reporting the death of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy as an accident, YSRCP leaders are now stating that the involvement of Congress in it is undeniable and alleged that Sonia Gandhi allied with a corporate major for it, pointed out Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gidugu Rudra Raju.

Stating that the allegations made were baseless and aimed at gaining political advantage months before elections, Rudra Raju criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his unjust ideals. “On the contrary, the Chief Minister gave a red-carpet welcome to the same corporate major and allowed them to set up units investing in Andhra Pradesh,” he mentioned, recalling how Jagan Mohan Reddy did not emphasise on CBI inquiry into his father and former Chief Minister’s air crash after the formation of NDA government at the Centre.

Rudra Raju said action would be initiated against the YSRCP leaders for their derogatory comments against Sonia Gandhi. Even in YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, he pointed out, Jagan did not want a CBI investigation. When asked whether YS Sharmila would head as APCC chief next, Rudra Raju responded that clarity on this would be given in three-four days. However, he made it clear that he is willing to serve Congress in whichever capacity he was assigned to.

The APCC chief said both sitting and former MLAs would join the Congress on Wednesday in Vijayawada. “Several other leaders are in touch with me. Going forward, they would also be joining the Congress,” Rudra Raju informed.

As a part of Bharat Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi’s next leg of trek is scheduled to commence on January 14 from Manipur to Mumbai. “In between, he would also be visiting Visakhapatnam to extend solidarity with the ongoing Ukku stir,” Rudra Raju stated.

Soon, with seven-guaranteed assurances, including according special category status to AP, making Amaravati as capital, completing Polavaram project and special manifesto for backward classes, Congress Working Committee member K Raju said the Congress will wage a strong battle in the ensuing polls.

Congress leader JD Seelam said people were fed up with the 14-year-long rule of N Chandrababu Naidu and four-and-a-half-year-long governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “People are looking forward to a whiff of fresh air and the Congress would give that to them,” he mentioned.

A poster of the Bharat Nyay Yatra was launched on the occasion in the presence of other party leaders, including AP state Congress OBC department chairman Mula Venkata Rao.