With Rail budget approaching, Tirupati keeps fingers crossed

Tirupati: Amid several hopes on new projects and trains to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, the allocations to the Railway Ministry will be tabled in the Parliament on February 1. This time among other proposals, hopes are there for the completion of the third railway line between Gudur and Vijayawada which is a busy section. Since the presentation of the separate Railway budget was given up in 2017, the Finance Minister presents overall allocations to the ministry following which the Railways has been tabling a Pink Book compendium stating all the sanctioned works and budgetary allocations to each one of them at a later date.

However, what are the proposals made to the Ministry of Railways by concerned MPs and which among them will find a place in the Pink Book assume significance. This time, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy was hopeful of getting a few trains for which he submitted a request to the ministry. He also made certain proposals for new projects and other initiatives.

Disclosing the details to The Hans India, MP Gurumoorthy said that he has requested the authorities for introducing a few trains which include a train between Tirupati and Varanasi and another one between Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. Also, a request has been made for introducing Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains between Tirupati – Kadapa, Tirupati – Nellore and Tirupati – Madanapalle.