Withdraw decision to privatise VSP, demands CPI

Vijayawada: The 24th congress of the CPI which is being held in Vijayawada from October 14 to 18, 2022 urged the Union government to withdraw the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The CPI congress passed a resolution on the fourth day in this regard and expressed solidarity with the Ukku Pariraksha Porata Committee in their struggle to save the steel plant from privatisation.

The party discussed the Vizag Steel Plant issue and the prolonged struggle of the steel plant workers, trade unions, support extended by various political parties and civil society organisations. Senior CPI leader and Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam along with the CPI national secretary K Narayana and CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna informed the media about the resolutions passed in the congress on Monday.

The CPI stressed upon the need to protect the steel plant from privatisation and it has extended support to the Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee. In a resolution, the party appreciated the resolve of the people and the workers for their relentless struggle against the privatisation of VSP. The CPI on Monday passed eight resolutions related to various important issues in the country. It has demanded the Central and State governments to play an important role in the health sector. The expenditure on health should be increased to six per cent of the GDP. All drugs, vaccines and medical devices should be produced by Central and State governments through public sector units. This will ensure right to drugs and drugs security, the party felt.

The resolution states that active pharmaceutical ingredients should also be produced by the public sector units to ensure self-reliance in drugs production. Medical staff including doctors, nurses, paramedics, ASHA workers and Aanganwadi workers should be appointed on permanent basis. All temporary workers should be made permanent. "Equitable distribution of doctors should be ensured in rural and urban areas. Medical education should be imparted through government institutions only," it added. Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) should be expanded to adults. Under the UIP, all girls and young women should be provided HPV vaccination to prevent cervial cancer.

A resolution was adopted against the dismantling of public sector organisations and demanding filling up of more than 14 lakh posts lying vacant. The CPI congress alleged that in the name of National Monetisation Pipeline properties, public sector units were being handed over to the Central government's favourite private corporates.

The CPI congress expressed serious concern that the Contributory National Pension System currently being implemented for the Central and State Government employees was a total failure It has demanded restoration of the Defined and Guaranteed Old Pension Scheme.

A resolution was also passed against the attack on democratic rights by the Lakshadweep Administration and the congress demanded the release of CPI leaders from prison.

The resolution stated that two leaders were arrested for demanding the rights of the local people.

The CPI Congress also passed a resolution expressing grave concern over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and demanded an end to the war to avoid catastrophe. The party also passed a resolution to celebrate the centenary of the formation of CPI stating that it was founded on December 26, 1925 in Kanpur.