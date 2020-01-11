Withdraw the decision of shifting capital JAC

Kadapa: The round table meeting of Joint Action Committee(JAC), comprising with Congress, TDP, BJP, JSP, CPI, has demanded the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw the decision of shifting capital from Amaravathi as it will leads regional differences among Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra regions.

The meeting also urged the state government to develop all the districts in an impartial manner to avoid prevailing unrest among the people.

Speaking the occasion Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC) vice president N. Tulasi Reddy said chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging regional imbalances among the people of coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema regions by communicating wrong signals l er shifting of capital from Amaravathi.

The PCC leader pointed out if Jagan Mohan Reddy was clear on his part over 3 capitals, why to defend the decision of TDP during the debate at the floor of assembly as leader of the opposition. Now, why is trying to shift the capital after Rs 9,000 crores invested in Amaravathi?

However the PCC leader demand for establishment of the high court in any one of Rayalaseema districts by saying that high court is different from capital.

The PCC vice president pointed out that YSR Congress government is trying to cover its failures on various issues like bringing pressure on the BJP led NDA government for special Catagory Status(SCS), the establishment of Steel factory under Steel Authority of India Limited(SAIL), Dugarajapatnam port, Visakha Chennai Industrial Corridor etc." I advise the chief minister to concentrate on how to develop the state instead of igniting fumes among the people".

TDP district president pointed out it is unfortunate chief minister YS JGan Mohn Reddy adopting double standards over the capital issue. He warned of intensifying the agitation if the YSR Congress government fails to withdraw the decision of shifting capital from Amaravathi.

TDP senior leader and Proddaturu party in charge J. Linga Reddy pointed it is better for Jagan Mohan Reddy to co template over setting up Mobile Capital in two buses as it will round the 13 districts for redressal of problems faced by the people. JAC chairman K. Ramana, Chandra(CPI), Gurrappa (JSP), and others were present.