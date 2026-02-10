ChatGPT Gets Ads for Free Users as OpenAI Tests New Revenue Model

In a move that signals a major shift in how artificial intelligence tools are funded, OpenAI has begun introducing advertisements inside ChatGPT for users on its free and lower-cost tiers. The decision comes just days after rival AI company Anthropic appeared to take a subtle dig at the idea of ad-supported chatbots during a high-profile Super Bowl campaign.

Starting Monday, February 9, OpenAI rolled out a test that places ads within ChatGPT conversations — but only for Free and ChatGPT Go users. Those paying for ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscriptions will not see any advertising, the company confirmed.

The timing raised eyebrows across the AI industry. During the Super Bowl weekend, Anthropic released an ad that humorously depicted an AI assistant slipping into promotional recommendations mid-conversation — a clear jab many interpreted as aimed at OpenAI’s rumored ad plans. Despite earlier hesitations about such integrations, OpenAI has now moved forward with its own approach, though with strict boundaries.

Addressing user concerns, OpenAI emphasized that advertisements will not interfere with the chatbot’s responses. The company said, “Ads do not influence the answers ChatGPT gives you, and we keep your conversations with ChatGPT private from advertisers,” and, “We’re starting with a test to learn, listen, and make sure we get the experience right.”

According to OpenAI, the ads will appear separately from responses and be easy to distinguish. Technically, “Ads in ChatGPT will be ‘clearly labeled as sponsored and visually separated’ from the answer.” This design aims to prevent confusion between genuine AI help and promotional content.

To protect users, OpenAI has also introduced content restrictions. Advertisements will not appear next to sensitive topics such as health issues, mental health concerns, or political discussions. This safeguard is meant to avoid exploiting vulnerable moments or serious queries.

Personalisation is part of the system, but with limits. Ads may be matched to broad conversation themes or past usage patterns, though advertisers will not be allowed access to individual chat histories. Users will also have the option to turn off personalised ads, understand why they’re seeing specific promotions, or delete their ad-related data entirely.

For OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the reasoning is straightforward: affordability. Running powerful AI models costs billions of dollars, and subscriptions alone may not make the technology accessible to everyone. Advertising, the company believes, could help subsidize free access for millions more users.

The company has framed this rollout as experimental and says it is actively seeking feedback. It also hinted that it could “support additional formats” for ads in the future, potentially giving brands new ways to reach users inside AI platforms.

As AI becomes woven into everyday life, OpenAI’s move marks a turning point — one that balances accessibility with commercialization. Whether users accept ads as the price of free AI remains to be seen, but for now, the era of completely ad-free chatbots appears to be ending.