Woman along with her lover murders four-year-old son in Badvel

The brutal incident of killing the son with her boyfriend for being obstruction to an extra-marital affair took place in Badvel of Kadapa district.

Going into the details, a woman named Kavitha is having an illicit affair with her boyfriend Vinod in Ruparampeta. Her four-year-old son lives with them. But two weeks ago, Vinod strangled the child while he was sleeping at night to which Kavitha helped him. The tragic incident came to light when the father Maruti Naik lodged a complaint with the police after his son was missing.

The son was buried under a stone in the house. The incident created a stir locally and the police have registered a case to investigate it.