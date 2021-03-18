Woman became first mayor of Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: After getting elevated as municipal corporation from special grade municipality, a woman is going to lead Vizianagaran city as mayor. V.Vijayalakshmi elected from 11 division is elected mayor of this city and M.Nagalakshmi of 1 Division and K.Sravani of 15 division is elected deputy mayor. On Thursday the election observer Kantilal Dande, collector M.Harijawaharlal has organized a program in which swearing-in program at corporation hall. On the other side, the officials have supervise the election process at all the municipalities in the district. B.Gowreeswari became the chairperson of Parvathipuram municipality and K.Rukmini is vice-chairperson. P.Eswaramma is the chairperson and J.Deepthi is vice-chairperson for Salur town. S.V.Muralikrishna is elected chairman of Bobbili and vice-chairman post is yet to be finalized here. B.Sarojini is the first chairperson for Nellimarla Nagar Panchayati and S.Ramarao is the vice-chairman.