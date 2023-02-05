Woman borrows money for high interests, commits suicide over harassment in Tadipatri

A woman committed suicide after being harassed by moneylenders. According to the police, Sheikh Ghouse and Khatija (38), who live in Patakota in Tadipatri, have a son and a daughter. Without knowing her husband, Khatija took high-interest loans from private individuals to support the family. Along with this, she gave loans to some people near her house on her own guarantee.



Due to difficulties in paying the debts, moneylenders often came to the house and started abusing them. Thinking that her husband would get into a fight if she knew about this, she committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan at 9 am on Saturday when no one was at home.

Police said that a case has been registered and investigation has been started.