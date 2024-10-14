Woman commits suicide over her husband’s abduction

Nellore: A 35-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging to a ceiling fan on Saturday after her husband was allegedly abducted by the owner of Brick industry at Rajampet mandal of YSR Kadapa district.

The deceased was identified as A Chenchu Lakshmi of Dandolu village of Dakkili mandal in the erstwhile Nellore district. She is survived by husband and three children.

According to sources, A Ravindra along with his wife Chenchu Lakshmi joined as daily workers in a brick industry run by Venkata Subbareddy at Mandaram Kothapalle village of Rajampet mandal. The duo took some money as advance from the owner.

However, after a few days the coupled left the job as the owner failed to pay reasonable wages and went to Madhemadugu village of Rapur mandal and doing some work.

The brick industry owner, Venkata Subbareddy, pressurised the couple to return the advance amount, which they took earlier. Though the couple paid a part of the total amount, Venkata Subbareddy went to Maddemadugu village along with some men a week ago and abducted Ravindra.

When her husband didn’t return even after one week, Chenchu Lakshmi was depressed and took the extreme step on Saturday.