Woman died in road accident at Srikakulam district

Kanchili: In an incident, a woman has died in a road accident near Jhadupudi Colony at Kanchili Mandal of Srikakulam district on Sunday evening. The deceased identified as B Roja (46) a native of Kajuru village in Kaviti Mandal died on the spot and her husband Mohan Rao sustained injuries.

According to the sources. B Mohan Rao and his wife B Roja went to a picnic at a beach in Sompeta Mandal which was organized by their community members. After the program, their son Harish left to the house along with other family members in an auto and the couple were returning on the bike.

When they reached near Jhadupudi Colony on the national highway, a container lorry collided with the bike from behind. With this, the bike lost control and the couple falls on the road.

In the incident, Roja crushed under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot and her husband Mohan Rao sustained injuries. As the container went off without stopping, the highway police caught it at the Kojjiri junction. On receiving the information, Kanchili police reached the site, shifted the dead body to Sompeta government hospital for post-mortem. SI Ch Durga Prasad has registered a case and investigating further.