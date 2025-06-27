  • Menu
Woman Dies After Electric Scooty Explodes While Charging in Kadapa

A woman, 62-year-old Venkata Lakshmamma, was sleeping nearby when the blast occurred and died on the spot.

A woman died in the incident, which took place in Potladurthi of Yarraguntla mandal. The explosion took place while the scooty was being charged.

The woman sleeping next to her died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Venkata Lakshmamma (62).

