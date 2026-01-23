Hyundai Motor India Named Top Employer in India for the 3rd Consecutive Year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been recognized as ‘Top Employer 2026’ in India by the Top Employers Institute, the global authority on excellence in people practices. This marks the third consecutive year that HMIL has earned this prestigious honour. Achieving a score higher than 2025 and securing the 4th position nationally, HMIL reaffirms its dedication to fostering a high‑performance, inclusive and future‑ready workplace, driven by progressive HR policies and people‑centric programs.

The Top Employers Institute conducts its rigorous HR Best Practices Survey to evaluate organizations across six core domains and 20 key topics. These include People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning & Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), Wellbeing and more - providing a comprehensive benchmark of excellence in people practices.

Commenting on this prestigious recognition, Mr. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL said, “Hyundai Motor India is deeply honored to be recognized as a Top Employer in India for the third consecutive year, ranking 1st in the automobile sector and 4th across all industries in 2026. This distinction reflects our ‘People First’ philosophy and underscores our commitment to building a future‑ready and inclusive workplace, where people are empowered through equal opportunities, continuous capability development and a culture built on trust and high performance. It stands as a testament to the strength of our people and the values that drive Hyundai’s vision of Progress for Humanity.”

Commending HMIL on this achievement, Adrian Seligman, CEO - Top Employers Institute, said, “Achieving a Country Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects Hyundai Motor India Limited’s dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organizational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognize Hyundai Motor India Limited for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in India.”