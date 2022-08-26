Woman dies at CM's public meeting

Machilipatnam: A woman has died, who went to attend the public meeting of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Pedana on Thursday. The deceased, Sammeta Rama Manikyam of Devarapalli village, felt sick near the stage of the public meeting. She was rushed to hospital in 104 Ambulance, but she died.

On hearing the news of woman's death, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh passed on the information to the CM, who was on his way to helipad after concluding the programme. CM Jagan ordered the District Collector to announce Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

Minister Jogi Ramesh went to the victim's village and consoled the family members.

He gave a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased.