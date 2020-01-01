Woman gang-raped in Chittoor district

Chittoor: In a horrific incident, a married woman was gang-raped by taking her to the Boyakonda forest area in Chittoor district.

The incident has taken place at the Challavaripalle village in Nimmanapalli Mandal here in the district and came into light when the victim approached the police station. On receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused Mahesh along with his friends Vijay and Siva and investigating further.