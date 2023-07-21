Woman jumps from an auto after driver takes changes route in Tirupati

A woman injured after jumping out of a running auto in order to escape from the auto driver who looked suspicious. The incident took place in Sullurpet of Tirupati district. According to the details, the woman had initially boarded the auto to return home after completing her works in Sullurpet.

However, the auto driver deviated from the route that would take her to Balajinagar, which raised suspicion in the woman's mind. When she questioned the driver about the change in direction, he remained silent. Sensing danger, the woman decided to take matters into her own hands and jumped out of the moving auto.

After the incident, she immediately contacted the Disha SOS helpline and informed the police about what had transpired. The Disha police promptly arrived at the scene and the injured woman was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the police gathered information about the auto driver from the victim who is currently undergoing treatment. The police have identified the auto driver as Keshavu and have registered a case against him.