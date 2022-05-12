Woman kills mother-in-law over family disputes in Parvathipuram

Parvathipuram-Manyam: In a gruesome incident, a woman killed her mother in law over family disputes in the district on Thursday. The deceased is identified as G.Ramulamma (75) of Ravivalasa village in Garugubilli mandal.

According to Parvathipuram deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Subash, G.Ramulamma of Ravivalasa had family disputes with her daughter in law G.Gowramma from the past few years.

On Thursday morning Gowramma attacked on her mother in law Ramulamma after a heated argument. Therefore, Ramulamma was died on spot as Gowramma knocked her head to the floor. Based on the locals' information, Garugubilli police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. We have registered a case on the murder and investigation is on," said Parvathipuram DSP Subash.