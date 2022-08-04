Woman police Anita gets doctorate in Chemistry from Acharya Nagarjuna University

Ongole (Prakasam District): Research Cell Coordinator at Acharya Nagarjuna University Prof L Udaya Kumar informed that the university has presented doctorate to Kethipalli Anita for her research in Chemistry.

He said in a notification on Thursday that Kethipalli Anita has successfully completed research on 'Development and Validation of Stability Indicating and Cost-Effective Analytical Methods for Quantification of Selected Drugs'. He said the research work, submitted under the guidance of Dr Ramachandran, Research Director in the Department of Chemistry, Acharya Nagarjuna University, is declared qualified for the award of the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) in the Department of Chemistry in the Faculty of Physical Sciences.

Dr Anita continued her research, even after joining as a woman police in a ward secretariat in Ongole town. She thanked her guide and other teaching and non-teaching staff, along with fellow research scholars and friends for helping in the research.

She expressed her love to her father K Prakasa Rao, who worked as a DSP for being her driving force, and other family members for extending all their support to complete the research and receive the doctorate.