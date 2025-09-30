Woman’s health key to healthy family

Anakapalli: Member of Parliament CM Ramesh pointed out that when a woman is healthy, the entire family stays healthy and happy.

Inaugurating the health services programme organised as part of the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ programme in Anakapalli here on Monday, the MP mentioned that woman’s health is very important as she leads the family. That is why the Central and State governments are jointly organising the health programme that will continue till October 2 in collaboration with the family welfare department.

With an aim of protecting women’s health and strengthening the family, 123 types of health checkups would be conducted in all rural and urban health centres, health sub-centres, area hospitals and community health centres in the district and necessary medical assistance will be provided. As part of the programme, awareness on women’s health and promotion of nutrition will be given, he added.

The MP appealed to all individuals to register their health details in the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) app so that patient details will be available wherever they seek treatment across the country and better medical facilities will be provided to them.

To make medicines affordable to the common man, Ramesh mentioned that as part of the GST reforms, zero percent tax is being implemented on essential medicines, while the remaining medicines have been reduced to 5 percent and 12 percent slabs.

Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, AP Gavara Welfare and Development Corporation chairman Malla Surendra, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. M. Hymavati, district hospitals coordination officer Dr. Srinivas, hospital superintendent Dr. Krishna Rao were present.