Woman’s suicide triggers political slugfest

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered strict action against social media users for harassing a woman, leading to her suicide.

He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the family of Gothi Geetanjali Devi (29), who allegedly died by suicide after facing harassment and online abuse.

The suicide of the woman, resident of Tenali, has triggered a political slugfest as the ruling party YSRCP has alleged that she took the extreme step due to harassment by social media groups of the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP).

The Chief Minister emphasised that the law would take its strictest course against those who indulge in activities that infringe upon the dignity and respect of women.

He directed officials to take strong action against the social media users who allegedly posted inappropriate comments on Geetanjali's interview on a YouTube channel.

The woman was allegedly trolled on social media over an interview in which she praised YSRCP government on receiving a house site under Jagaanna Housing Scheme at an event on March 4.

The Chief Minister expressed profound grief over the suicide of Geetanjali. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

He directed the officials to provide immediate support to Geetanjali's family. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned to help them through this difficult time.

Geetanjali's family members have reportedly lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that she took her own life after facing harassment and online abuse.

On the other hand, Opposition TDP blamed YSRCP for indulging in ‘politics of death’ as it questions the sequence of developments in the episode.

It pointed out that Geetanjali was injured in accident on March 7, they YSRCP released her video on social media allegedly as part of its campaign on march 8 when the social media users questioned her claims of receiving 5 Amma Vodi instalments when the government released only four instalments so far. They also point to the young age of the children.