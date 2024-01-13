Women bags cash prizes in Sankranti celebrations in Done

The women participated in Sankranti celebrations under the auspices of the Telugu Desam Party in Done Constituency during the Sankranthi festival received cash prizes.

The first prize of Rs 15,000 was awarded to N Lakshmi Renuka Bethancharla. The second prize of Rs 11,000 was given to Ee Bhargavi Kothapet. Maheshwari Patapet won the third prize of Rs 7,000. I Kalyani Indranagar received the fourth prize of Rs 5,000.





Lastly, M Sumalatha Kudumurupadu and Chandrakala Teachers Colony both won the fifth prize of Rs 3,000 each.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and wish them continued success in their future endeavors.