- TDP leader Bandaru Shravani meets Nara Lokesh as part of courtesy
- India reports 441 new Covid cases, no fresh deaths
- Sankranti celebrations held in Kaikaluru under auspices of Jana Sena party
- Jayaho BC program was organized at the Gurdwara Junction in the Visakha North Constituency
- Women bags cash prizes in Sankranti celebrations in Done
- TSRTC takes measures in view of heavy rush of passengers amid Sankranti
- Animal Welfare Board Issues Emergency Advisory to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Stop Cockfights, Prompted by PETA India Complaint
- K'taka govt issues orders to mention Belagavi in signages instead of Belgaum, Belagaova
- Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja recovered from Haryana canal 11 days after murder
- Vizianagaram TDP president says TDP will come to power in next elections
The women participated in Sankranti celebrations under the auspices of the Telugu Desam Party in Done Constituency during the Sankranthi festival...
The women participated in Sankranti celebrations under the auspices of the Telugu Desam Party in Done Constituency during the Sankranthi festival received cash prizes.
The first prize of Rs 15,000 was awarded to N Lakshmi Renuka Bethancharla. The second prize of Rs 11,000 was given to Ee Bhargavi Kothapet. Maheshwari Patapet won the third prize of Rs 7,000. I Kalyani Indranagar received the fourth prize of Rs 5,000.
Lastly, M Sumalatha Kudumurupadu and Chandrakala Teachers Colony both won the fifth prize of Rs 3,000 each.
We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and wish them continued success in their future endeavors.
