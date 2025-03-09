Live
- Bangalore City University to be named after Manmohan Singh
- South Korea: Number of damaged houses in accidental bombing grows to 142
- Alliance University Honors Women from Diverse Professions with Mahila Spandana Awards 2025
- DMK calls for nationwide opposition to delimitation exercise
- Half of Australian children expected to be overweight or obese by 2050, study warns
- Travel technology takes off, transforming the way we explore!
- Aditya Seal takes a green step; switches to e-scooter for daily commute
- How to plan a stress-free destination wedding
- Success and Intelligence
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
Just In
Women can achieve wonders if given responsibilities: TDP
TDP leaders emphasised the importance of women empowerment and their growing role in various sectors during International Women’s Day celebrations held at party’s district office here on Saturday.
Kurnool : TDP leaders emphasised the importance of women empowerment and their growing role in various sectors during International Women’s Day celebrations held at party’s district office here on Saturday.
Several leaders, including party district president P Tikka Reddy, State general secretary Somishetti Venkateswarlu, KV Subba Reddy, KV Padmalatha Reddy, Kappatralla Bojamma, B Sanjeevalakshmi, have participated in the event, organised by Parliament Telugu Mahila president S Mumta.,
Women leaders cut a cake on the occasion, while KV Subba Reddy distributed sewing machines and bicycles to women.
Chief guest P Tikka Reddy highlighted the progress women have made in various fields and their increasing participation in politics, employment, and economic activities. He recalled the contributions of former CM late NT Rama Rao and CM N Chandrababu Naidu in promoting women’s welfare through various policies.
The speakers noted that women now holding key positions in governance, including the President of India, Finance Minister, and Chief Minister, reflecting the strides made toward gender equality.
Women leaders Gayatri, Malleshwari, Rani, and Janakamma, party members P Ramachandra Naidu, P Hanumanth Rao Chowdary, K Mahesh Goud, and Aditya Reddy, participated in the event.