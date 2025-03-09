  • Menu
Women can achieve wonders if given responsibilities: TDP

TDP district president P Tikka Reddy speaking at International Women’s Day celebrations at party office in Kurnool on Saturday

Kurnool : TDP leaders emphasised the importance of women empowerment and their growing role in various sectors during International Women’s Day celebrations held at party’s district office here on Saturday.

Several leaders, including party district president P Tikka Reddy, State general secretary Somishetti Venkateswarlu, KV Subba Reddy, KV Padmalatha Reddy, Kappatralla Bojamma, B Sanjeevalakshmi, have participated in the event, organised by Parliament Telugu Mahila president S Mumta.,

Women leaders cut a cake on the occasion, while KV Subba Reddy distributed sewing machines and bicycles to women.

Chief guest P Tikka Reddy highlighted the progress women have made in various fields and their increasing participation in politics, employment, and economic activities. He recalled the contributions of former CM late NT Rama Rao and CM N Chandrababu Naidu in promoting women’s welfare through various policies.

The speakers noted that women now holding key positions in governance, including the President of India, Finance Minister, and Chief Minister, reflecting the strides made toward gender equality.

Women leaders Gayatri, Malleshwari, Rani, and Janakamma, party members P Ramachandra Naidu, P Hanumanth Rao Chowdary, K Mahesh Goud, and Aditya Reddy, participated in the event.

