Women given top priority in YSRCP rule

Visakhapatnam: The YSR Congress Party has given top priority to women in all fields, said party district president Kola Guruvulu.

The members of the YSRCP women’s wing in north Andhra held a meeting to strengthen the party here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Guruvulu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given utmost priority to women in allotting party, welfare schemes and drafting policies during the past four and a half years. He said a resolution was passed in the Assembly to provide 50 per cent reservation for women.

The district president said that the CM accommodated women in the Cabinet, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, MLCs and other top positions. He said all the promises given by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of women are being implemented without any deviation.

Further, Guruvulu opined that since the elections are three months away, the women’s wing needs to be strengthened. He appealed to the women leaders to strive hard to campaign at ground level to elect YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the CM again. He assured that mandal level committees would be formed soon.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Varudhu Kalyani said every individual should work tirelessly to campaign the welfare schemes and women friendly policies.

She opined that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy needs to rule the state for another 30 years as she has never seen a Chief Minister who empowers women like him.

State women’s wing vice president M Madhavi Varma, state official spokesperson Kolagatla Shravani, general secretary Sridevi Varma, district women representatives Addala Krupa Jyothi, Chintada Manju and E Anuradha were present.