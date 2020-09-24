Women JAC urges Centre to intervene in capital issue

New Delhi: The women Joint Action Committee members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti met Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary, here on Wednesday and apprised him of the various decisions taken by the State government which were detrimental to the interest of the farmers who gave 33,000 acres of land for the construction of the capital city of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh. They told the Home Secretary that the government has taken a decision to shift the capital city from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam in the name of decentralisation of administration in spite of the stay order issued by the AP High Court.



They appealed to the Central government to come to their rescue in the larger interest of 29,000 farmers who gave up their land for the capital city of the State.

The women JAC leaders headed by Sunkara Padmasri, Dr Sailaja and others also met Union Home Minister of State Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K Kesava Rao and others and informed them what was happening in Andhra Pradesh. They appealed to them to take initiative to help Andhra Pradesh to have the capital city at Amaravati.