Women leaders vow to back victims of sexual exploitation

Vijayawada : Women representatives of various political parties and NGOs have unanimously resolved to extend their collective support to VIMUKTHI survivors for their community-based rehabilitation, victim compensation and other support services including addressing their issues and challenges through building pressure on the government.

NGOs, HELP and VIMUKTHI have jointly organised a State-level consultation on Saturday at a hotel with women wing leaders of various political parties and representatives of various peoples organisations on issues and challenges of rescued survivors of trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation.

At the meeting, 60 representatives from POW, AIDWA, NFIW, AP Mahila Samakhya, Dalit Sthree Sakti, women wings of Jana Sena, Bhumika Women Collective, women wing leaders of different political parties, people’s organisations and various voluntary organisations participated.

The speakers at the meeting said that after State bifurcation, the entire focus of the government has been laid upon development of the State, improving infrastructure, creating employment, industrialisation and so on. They lamented the successive governments not caring to resolve the issues and challenges of the women from vulnerable backgrounds mainly protection, rehabilitation and compensation of rescued survivors of human trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation.

Devaki – Janasena party leader, P. Padma, State secretary of POW, Sridevi, secretary of AIDWA, P Durga Bhavani, general secretary of AP Mahila Samakhya, M Hemalatha, leader of Dalith Sthree Sakthi, R Suez, Director, Marpu Trust, Apporva, president of VIMUKTHI and Radha Kumari, advocate participated.