‘Women play vital role in poverty alleviation’

Vijayawada : Women play a pivotal role in alleviation of poverty in NTR District, said District Collector G Lakshmisha on Saturday.

He recalled that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu called for producing one entrepreneur from every family in the State and Swarnandhra@2047 vision will be possible with active participation of women in the developmental activities.

Lakshmisha congratulated the women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day which was celebrated at IGMC Stadium on Saturday. Vijayawada police conducted a 3K Run from IGMC stadium to Benz Circle.

The Collector and along with the Commissioner of Police S V Rajasekhara Babu flagged off the 3k Run at the IGMC stadium. More than 2,000 women and students enthusiastically participated in the run.

The Collector said the district administration was conducting P4 survey - public, private and people partnership and felt women’s participation in the development of the State was very vital and to achieve Swarnandhra by 2047.

Commissioner of Police S V Rajasekhara Babu said the Vijayawada police are taking steps for the protection of women and CM launched a mobile App namely Sakthi. He said various programmes were conducted in the city to mark the International Women’s Day. DCP Gowthami Shali said that all are equal in the society in education and employment and stated respect should be given to others.

DCP KGV Sarita said the Vijayawada police have prepared an action plan toi ensure gender equality.

Collector, Commissioner of Police and other officials joyfully participated in the 3k Run from IGMC Stadium to Benz circle. Women police conducted a drone show at Benz circle and students performed skating.

DM & HO Dr M Suhasini, DRDA Project Director K SrinivasaRao, a large number of women, girls and students participated in the 3k Run.