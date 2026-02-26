Women ridership rises to 65%

Amaravati: Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy highlighted major reforms and welfare initiatives in Transport department during Assembly discussions on budget demands, emphasising women’s empowerment and modernisation. Launched on August 15, 2025, at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s initiative, the Stree Shakti Scheme provides free bus travel for women in five APSRTC categories: City Ordinary, City Express, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, and Express services. To date, it has facilitated 47 crore free journeys, with the government subsidising Rs 1,660 crore. Women’s ridership has surged from 40% to 65%, with an average of 25 lakh women traveling daily.

The Minister called it a significant boost to women’s economic and social empowerment. The State Cabinet has approved extending free travel to persons with disabilities, promoting greater inclusivity. Under ‘Auto Driver Sevalo’ scheme, Rs 436 crore in financial aid reached 2,90,669 auto drivers in 2025–26.Infrastructure upgrades include Driver Training & Research Institutes in Done (Kurnool) and Darsi (Prakasam), plus a Rs 16.5 crore Inspection & Certification Centre at Gambhiram, Visakhapatnam.Nine Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) are operational, with five more planned via Maruti Suzuki CSR; Automated Testing Stations cover 18 districts, soon expanding state-wide.

The AP Electric Mobility Policy 4.0 (2024–29) exempts motor vehicle tax on EVs registered in the state, alongside a new Road Safety Fund to reduce accidents. At Minister Nara Lokesh’s initiative, intermediate students enjoy free travel during exams with hall tickets.

Mandipalli Ramprasad noted that 75% of RTC buses now offer free travel to women, contrasting with the previous government’s alleged weakening of APSRTC. Under PM e-Bus Service, 750 new buses will join the fleet, with proposals for CNG and electric buses to promote greener transport.