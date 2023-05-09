Women soon to get a special park in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation will be opening a wonderful venue for women to walk and to chit chat with their friends in a peaceful ambiance.

The corporation is developing an old Prakasam Park into Prakasam Panthulu Mahila Park at a cost of Rs 2 crores. The park will have walking track, adequate physical exercise equipment for fitness and swimming pool.

The park is developed with the collaboration of AP green and beautification corporation (APG&BC) and Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation (AMRUT) and the municipal general funds has also spent on the venture.

MLA K Veerabhadraswamy said that this will be a major asset for the city, women and children. Vizianagaram will be the centre of development as we have major international airport and tribal university, medical college and other things, he said.

R Sriramulun Naidu, commissioner of Vizianagaram Corporation said ‘The innovative and unique idea of the public representatives here has come to reality after putting efforts to gain funds and to execute the ideas.” The park will be opened soon for women and children, he added.