Women take out rally in Nellore
Nellore: Women in large numbers, led by Ponguru Ramadevi, wife of Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana, take out a rally here on Saturday, praising the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for successfully implementing ‘Super Six’ scheme.
On this occasion, women performed milk bath to CM Naidu’s portrait, thanking him for providing socio-economic empowerment to women.
Addressing the gathering, Ponguru Ramadevi said that it is fortunate for women to have a great visionary leader like N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister.
Former Nellore Municipal Chairman Tallapaka Anuradha said that women, who felt fear and panic during YSRCP regime, now spending peaceful life enjoying the constitutional rights in a free and fair manner. She lauded that it was Minister P Narayana, who was responsible for developing Nellore city in all fronts by bringing funds from the government.
Minister Narayana, who also participated in the rally, thanked the women that more than 10,000 women participated in the rally against the expectation of 5,000 only.