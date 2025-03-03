Women urged to stay alert to threats from cybercriminals

Kurnool: In connection with the International Women’s Day celebrations, Taluka Circle Inspector M Sridhar provided safety guidelines for women at the police station.

As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed that awareness programmes should be conducted at all police stations from March 1 to March 7 to ensure women’s safety.

As per the instructions of the Minister, an awareness programme was organised under the supervision of CI M Sridhar at the Kurnool (Taluka) Urban Police Station on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday, the Inspector emphasised that women should always remain alert and take necessary precautions to protect themselves in times of danger. He explained about the legal support and encouraged women to stay courageous rather than feeling intimidated.

He said that in case of any emergency or distress, women should immediately contact helpline numbers 100, 112, 118, and 1098, assuring them that police assistance would be provided promptly.

He also highlighted the need for young women to be aware of cybercrimes and the responsible use of social media. The police teams will be ready to ensure women’s safety and that there will be constant monitoring in essential areas, he assured.

The CI asked women to utilise police services without any hesitation and emphasised the importance of community-friendly policing, urging citizens to work closely with law enforcement.

Sub-Inspectors Chandrashekhar Reddy, Peeraiah, and Ramanjaneyulu also shared valuable advice during the programme. The students of SR Junior College participated in the awareness programme.