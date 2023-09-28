Women voluntarily supporting Naidu: Bhuvaneswari

Rajamahendravaram: No one can stop the movement born voluntarily among the people in support of N Chandrababu Naidu and this public movement will not stop until the goal is reached, asserted Nara Bhuvaneswari, former CM and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s spuse.

On Wednesday, she visited the protest camp set up at Seethanagaram mandal headquarters against Naidu’s arrest. She stated that the case of skill development was completely fabricated and allegations that Naidu has committed irregularities are false. She said if there is any illegality, the officials should investigate and find out where the money has gone and then arrest them. ‘But saying that they will arrest first and then search for evidence is proof of conspiracy,’ she added. The CID officials should be ashamed as they couldn’t answer when Naidu asked them about his fault, she pointed out.

Bhuvaneswari reminded that her husband had worked for the people for 45 years and strived to keep the State at the top. She criticised that the State government had conspired to portray a good scheme, which provided employment to two lakh people, as a scam. Stating that Naidu has great faith and respect for women and always thought for their employment and bright future, she quoted herself as the proof, who have been trained as an entrepreneur. Those women, who never came out of their houses, are now coming out and agitating in support of Naidu, she pointed out.

Bhuvaneswari criticised the government that it couldn’t tolerate people’s peaceful protest supporting Chandrababu Naidu, and tormented the TDP activists and women and booked false cases on them. Reminding that YSRCP leaders made inappropriate comments about her also, she said they do not have the culture of respecting women as mothers. She called upon everyone to cast their vote to TDP with courage to teach a lesson to the YSRCP. TDP leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, KS Jawahar, Boddu Ananta Venkataramana and others were present on the occasion. huvaneswari participated in a special prayer at St Paul’s Lutheran Church here.