Women voters outnumber men in 7 constituencies

SRIKAKULAM: Within the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, more number of female voters cast their votes than male voters in elections in all seven Assembly constituencies Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa and Pathapatnam.

As per the statistics released by the officials concerned, Assembly constituency wise details follow:

In Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency, total polled votes are 1,57,848 and of them male voters are 78,515 and female voters are 79,330.

In Palasa Assembly constituency, total polled votes are 1,67,632 and of them male voters are 78,423 and female voters are 89,207.

In Tekkali Assembly constituency, total polled votes are 1,90,272 and of them male voters are 93,458 and female voters are 96,812.

In Pathapatnam Assembly constituency, total polled votes are 1,63,044 and of them male voters are 80,485 and female voters are 82,556.

In Itchapuram Assembly constituency, total polled votes are 1,89,238 and of them male voters are 85,632 and female voters are 1,03,604 In Srikakulam Assembly constituency, total polled votes are 1,91,875 and of them male voters are 94,098 and female voters are 97,776. In Narasannapeta Assembly constituency, total polled votes are 1,77,145 and of them male voters are 87,724 and female voters are 89,420. The strength of the female voters is higher by 40,370 when compared to male voters in all the seven Assembly constituencies.

In this backdrop YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates are busy in assessing and estimating the votes in their favour.

YSRCP district president and candidate for Narasannapeta constituency, Dharmana Krishna Das, Srikakulam Zilla Parishad chairperson and candidate for Itchapuram constituency, Piriya Vijaya, and Minister for Animal Husbandry and candidate for Palasa constituency, Seediri Appala Raju, opined that women are favourable to YSRCP as they got benefitted more during the last five years under the welfare rule of CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. So they feel more women voters would boost their fortunes.

But the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates of Narasannapeta, Itchapuram and Palasa Baggu Ramana Murthy, Bendalam Ashok and Gouthu Sirisha explained that women got attracted towards their schemes assured in the manifesto as part of ‘Super Six’ like free bus journey for women, free supply of three gas cylinders in a year etc.