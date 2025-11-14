Women’s commission takes note of harassment of devotees

Bhimavaram: State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja has warned that using insulting or abusive language against women will also be treated as an act of violence. She made it clear that the Commission will not tolerate such behaviour, irrespective of the person’s position or status.

Dr Sailaja visited Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple in Penugonda on Thursday and offered special prayers. Later, she interacted with women devotees who brought grievances to her notice.

The women alleged that a person named Ganesh, a relative of a senior temple employee, was performing temple duties without authorisation and misbehaving with women devotees.

They said his conduct was causing distress among the visitors. Though a complaint was already submitted to the Endowments Commissioner, no action had been taken so far, they said. They handed over a written petition to Dr Sailaja on this issue.

Responding to the complaint, Sailaja said the Endowments Department must ensure the safety and dignity of women in all temples.

She assured that the Commission would send a formal letter to the Endowments Department officials seeking prompt measures on the issue.