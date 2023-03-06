'Women's health basis of family wellbeing'

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the health of the women in society is the basis of family well-being. On the occasion of International Women's Day celebrations, a marathon cycle rally was organised under the auspices of the District Medical and Health Department on Sunday.





Medical officers, workers and students of many voluntary organisations participated in this rally. On this occasion, the Collector said that women should make cycling a part of their daily life. As it is an aerobic exercise, it helps improve heart's health. Cycling is useful for supplying oxygenated blood to the heart. She stressed on the awareness about the schemes introduced by the central and state governments for women's welfare and development.



