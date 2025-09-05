Women’s panel chief wants state officials to attend NCW training

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja met chief secretary K Vijayanand at the Secretariat on Thursday to request that officials from the state attend a training programme organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The programme, a joint training initiative with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, will be held in Daman and Diu from September 12 to 14. The NCW has invited officials from all Indian states to participate. The training will focus on providing guidance to civil and police officials on the protection of women, their rights, safety, laws, and the implementation of various welfare schemes.

The programme is based on strong recommendations for improved collaboration between civil and police administration in implementing gender-related laws. Its objective is to enhance coordination between civil and police officers, improve the implementation of women’s welfare schemes and laws, and provide senior officials with updated knowledge on new laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

During the meeting, Sailaja also informed the chief secretary about the state-wide awareness programmes being conducted by the Women’s Commission regarding women’s safety, rights, and laws. She thanked the chief secretary for the government’s successful implementation of welfare programmes for women’s development and expressed her appreciation for the government’s efforts to empower women as entrepreneurs.