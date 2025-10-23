Women’s panel takes serious note, seeks more security

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission took a serious note of the alleged rape attempt on a minor Gurukula student in Tuni, Kakinada district. The incident, in which a man reportedly lured the girl from hostel to a nearby orchard impersonating as her grandfather, went viral on social media on Wednesday, sparking widespread outrage.

Responding immediately, Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja spoke over the phone with the Kakinada district superintendent of police G Bindu Madhav and directed strict action against the accused. She said the commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and instructed police to expedite the investigation and book the offender under stringent provisions of the Pocso Act.

Dr Sailaja said that anyone involved in such heinous acts against minor girls, regardless of their position, must be punished without exception. She directed the district collector’s office and the Child Welfare Committee to provide immediate protection, medical care, and legal support to the victim.

The Women’s Commission also issued a notice to the district police department, directing them to submit a detailed report on the incident within 48 hours.

Further, the commission wrote to the state education department, urging stricter security measures in Gurukula schools to prevent such incidents in the future.

In a statement to the media, Dr Sailaja asserted that the commission would not tolerate any act that endangers the safety of women and girls in the state and that it would closely monitor the legal proceedings to ensure exemplary punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, education minister Nara Lokesh, who is on a tour in Australia, expressed shock over the incident. In a post on X, Lokesh strongly condemned the act, warning that such offenders would face stringent action. He assured that the victim would receive counselling to help her cope and promised comprehensive support.

Moreover, he directed authorities to ensure robust security measures for female students in Gurukul schools and welfare hostels to prevent such incidents in the future.