Women's welfare crucial for nation's development: Prof K Murugaiah

Tirupati: "Women welfare takes a pivotal role in the development of nation. As advocated by Swamy Vivekananda, any country which respects women can prosper on development path and where there is no respect for women it cannot be developed", said the Social Sciences Dean of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Prof K Murugaiah.

He delivered the inaugural address at the UGC sponsored National Seminar on 'Modern Telugu literature – Women's rights' organised by the Department of Telugu of SPMVV on Thursday.

Keynote speaker and famous writer Volga expressed happiness for convening the seminar. Though Dr BR Ambedkar wished equal rights for women, the conservatives at that time became an obstacle. Seminar Director Dr Y Subhashini has explained the objectives of the event.

She said the fundamental rights and human rights also underline women rights. Head of Telugu department Prof K Madhu Jyothi elaborated various agitations held for equal rights of women. From six years to 80 years of age, women feel insecure despite the acts like Nirbhaya, Disha and Pocso, she said. Dr C Bhavani Devi also spoke. Dr D Yuvasri, Dr B Lakshmi Priya and others have participated.