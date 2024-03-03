Work hard to bring TDP-JSP to power: TDP chief to cadre

Nellore: While describing ensuing Assembly elections as ‘Kurukshetra Sangramam,’ TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the party activists to work hard to bring the TDP-JSP alliance to power in the interest of saving the State from autocracy rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Vemireddy Prashanthi along with 200 YSRCP leaders joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu at a meeting organised at VPR function hall here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu cautioned people that if the YSRCP retained power in the ensuing elections, AP will be destroyed in all fronts.

Stating that the YSRCP is on the verge of collapse, the TDP chief pointed out that senior leaders like Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy have joined the TDP as they were vexed with the policy of destruction being adopted by the ruling party.

Describing YSRCP as a sinking boat, Naidu pointed out that as many as six MPs, 10 MLAs and 5 MLCs have left the party indicating its downfall. Naidu said that several leaders were deserting YSRCP because of the “rude behaviour” of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Taking an indirect dig at Nellore city MLA and former minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Naidu said he was “kicked” by his own party to a place which is quite far from his native district. Now the future of the ex-minister hangs in balance.

Naidu said Jagan has no moral right to continue in power as he was responsible for “encouraging” murder politics during the last five years.

Naidu said that in Palnadu district alone, as many as 30 TDP activists were murdered and several people left the place to protect themselves.

Commenting on Jagan Mohan Reddy's 'Siddham' meetings, the TDP chief asked if the Chief Minister is ready to taste defeat. Naidu asked if Jagan is ready to answer the questions raised by his cousin Sunitha on the murder of her father Vivekananda Reddy.

He pointed out that the late Viveka’s daughter expressed concern over the murderers roaming freely among people. She also said that those who pursue politics of murder have no right to rule the people.

Jagan has also acted in an unkind manner against his own sister Y S Sharmila who had played a crucial role in bringing YSRCP to power in 2019 elections, Naidu said.

Stating that the TDP is giving utmost respect to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, Naidu said the seat-sharing was finalised after a detailed discussion with the JSP president.

He said in order to ensure shifting of JSP votes to TDP and TDP votes to JSP, a joint action plan has been designed in the interest of rescuing State from anarchic rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Saying that Nellore district plays a key role in bringing political parties to power, Naidu appealed to the leaders and party functionaries to ensure TDP’s victory in the 10 Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency in the erstwhile Nellore district.

Party leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Aziz and others were present.