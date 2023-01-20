Work hard towards YSRCP victory in next polls: Balineni

Tirupati: YSRCP regional coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy stated that it is the responsibility of all party volunteers and convenors to work hard towards the victory of the party in the next elections.

Addressing the regional meeting here on Thursday, he said that the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme launched by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was an excellent initiative through which the MLAs will get strengthened further.

The CM has been providing good governance through the secretariat system and providing welfare schemes to the poor to alleviate poverty.

In this backdrop, it is the responsibility of everyone to see that he will become the CM again for which severe hard work is required.

The volunteers and convenors should counter the allegations on the government and the conspiracies of the opposition parties.

The leaders should take all the party workers with them and the CM will stand by the party convenors, he assured.

Party Tirupati district president N Ramkumar Reddy, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Satyavedu MLA K Adimulam and Sullurpet MLA K Sanjevvaiah participated in the meeting.