Work with dedication, students told

Rajamahendravaram: The ‘Meet the Scientist’ programme was organised by the Department of Botany of Government Autonomous College, Rajahmundry, here on Monday. In this programme, renowned botanist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Abbareddy Nageswara Rao interacted with the students of biological sciences. He explained the significance, economic and medicinal values of about 36 species of orchids discovered by him in Arunachal Pradesh.

He impressed students with his contributions to plant taxonomy and the recognition got from the Government of India in 2023. Further, he appealed to the students to work with heart and soul in the field of their choice to attain good positions in life.

College Principal Dr K Ramachandra Rao mentioned various events conducted in the college to ignite young brains through eminent personalities in various fields. He also exhorted the students to get motivated and plan their future by attending great talks.

Dr A Srinivasa Rao, Head and other faculty members of the department of Botany spoke and inspired the students in this motivational programme.