Workshop held on Uber data disclosure policy for law enforcement agencies

Visakhapatnam: A workshop on the Uber Data Disclosure Policy” was carried out at the police guest house, Kailasagiri, here on Thursday. Organised on the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Visakhapatnam Range Gopinath Jatti, the session was specifically designed for police personnel handling IT core and cybercrime investigations. The participants included police constables, head constables, sub-inspectors and inspectors from various districts.

The workshop was conducted by Prabhanjan Kumar Vavilla, Manager-Public Safety Liaison, India and South Asia, Uber, and Deepak Raj, specialist, Public Safety Liaison, Uber. The resource persons provided a comprehensive briefing on Uber’s data disclosure procedures, policies, and best practices, focusing on supporting law enforcement agencies in investigations.

Discussions covered thecrucial role of digital evidence in tracing accused individuals, especially leveraging mobile location data available through the systems. The sessions provided practical insights into the legal process for requesting data, types of information that can be furnished and methods to safeguard user privacy while aiding ongoing investigations.

The workshop was attended by officers from IT Core and cyber cell teams across the range, who actively participated and engaged in technical discussions. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance investigative capabilities in cyber-enabled offences, enabling more effective tracing of accused persons using digital trails.

The Visakhapatnam Range Police expressed gratitude to the Public Safety Liaison team for their support and collaboration. Such knowledge-sharing sessions are vital to keeping law enforcement updated on evolving technologies and digital evidence protocols, they underlined.