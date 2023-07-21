  • Menu
Workshop on ‘Academic bank of credits’ held in SPMVV

Tirupati: A workshop on providing ‘Academic Bank of Credits’ was held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof D Bharathi presided over the workshop which was attended by Dean of Examinations Prof B Jevana Jyothi, controller of examinations Prof A Sridevi, National Academic Depository (NAD) coordinator Dr Sumana and the staff of examinations section.

It was meant for all the deputed faculty members of all the departments of SPMVV and was organised as per guidelines of NAD and AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

