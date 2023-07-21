Live
- Chess Carnival organised at Alphores e-Techno School
- KCR’s downfall has begun, says BJP leader Dhanpal
- Mega Job Mela for recruitment in ITHub today
- Heavy rains pound Warangal
- Congress will push TS into a dark state
- Komatireddy slams delay in Rythu Bandhu relief
- Rains cause havoc across Palamuru, officials offer no respite to people
- Godavari in spate; first level warning issued
- ‘Project K’ titled as ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’ first glimpse impresses
- Door-to-door survey for voter list revision from today
Workshop on ‘Academic bank of credits’ held in SPMVV
Tirupati: A workshop on providing ‘Academic Bank of Credits’ was held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof D Bharathi presided over the workshop which was attended by Dean of Examinations Prof B Jevana Jyothi, controller of examinations Prof A Sridevi, National Academic Depository (NAD) coordinator Dr Sumana and the staff of examinations section.
It was meant for all the deputed faculty members of all the departments of SPMVV and was organised as per guidelines of NAD and AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
