Workshop on photography held at CTU

Vizianagaram: Central Tribal University (CTU) department of journalism and mass communication has organised a workshop on photography on Tuesday on the occasion of World Photography Day. BAshok, a renowned international traveller, writer and photographer addressed the meeting.



He said that a photo is equal to many words. A photo can change the position of many persons and situations. One should have a hobby like photography which will enrich the knowledge and skill and creativity.

He explained the use of different types of cameras and lenses and the operation methods. Prof. Sarat Chandra, HoD of journalism advised the journalism students to capture the heart touching moments as photographers and play a key role in changing of the society.