  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Workshop on photography held at CTU

Workshop on photography held at CTU
x
Highlights

Vizianagaram: Central Tribal University (CTU) department of journalism and mass communication has organised a workshop on photography on Tuesday on...

Vizianagaram: Central Tribal University (CTU) department of journalism and mass communication has organised a workshop on photography on Tuesday on the occasion of World Photography Day. BAshok, a renowned international traveller, writer and photographer addressed the meeting.

He said that a photo is equal to many words. A photo can change the position of many persons and situations. One should have a hobby like photography which will enrich the knowledge and skill and creativity.

He explained the use of different types of cameras and lenses and the operation methods. Prof. Sarat Chandra, HoD of journalism advised the journalism students to capture the heart touching moments as photographers and play a key role in changing of the society.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X