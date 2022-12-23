Workshop on village/ ward secretariat system held

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Joint collector Tej Bharat said that the government has brought the village and ward secretariat system with the aim to provide good governance with transparency to the citizens. He took part as the chief guest in a workshop on Village/ Ward Secretariat System on the occasion of 'good governance week' at Collectorate on Thursday. He said that efforts are being made to provide constitutional rights and benefits to all deserving people like nowhere else in the country.

He lauded volunteers in delivering government welfare schemes and development programmes to the people on time. To get 540 civic services directly through all the secretariats across the state, committed volunteers are needed as a bridge, he said.

Divisional Development Officers P Veena Devi, K Shanta Mani, Samarlakota Government Staff Training Center Faculty P Srinivasa Rao, MPDOs, Secretariat staff, and others were present.