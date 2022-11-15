World Diabetes Day: SVIMS to provide medical aid to diabetes patients in rural areas

Tirupati: SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma said that they will soon come up with a comprehensive plan to provide medical aid to those suffering with diabetes in rural areas using modern technology. She addressed a diabetes awareness programme on the occasion of 'World Diabetes Day' held at Nadavaluru village of Ramachandrapuram mandal on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the idea behind conducting the programme was to educate people against cigarette smoking, controlling blood pressure, steps to improve blood circulation among other things. The ill effects of diabetes were highlighted during the programme. Endocrinology head Dr Alok Sachan, Community medicine head Dr Nagaraju, Dr Chandrasekhar, Dr Hemalatha, Dr Anju D Adey and others also spoke.

The Community medicine department of SV Medical College also conducted an awareness programme on diabetes at Sri Ramachandra Pushkarini in the city. Addressing the gathering, Dr G Ravi Prabhu said that diabetes has become a common disease now and one in every 10 are suffering with it. As it is a silent killer, people should be aware of it and take all precautions. A fasting blood sugar level diagnoses the disease exactly and the people above the age of 40 years should get tested frequently.

Deputy civil surgeon Dr J Ramanjaneyulu said 53 crore people across the world were suffering with diabetes and it is projected to increase to 64 crores by 2030. To prevent the disease or to delay it, body weight should be at the normal level and a healthy diet needs to be taken. Changes in lifestyle and daily physical exercise are also needed. Another programme was held at ESI hospital in which superintendent Dr K Sridhar explained the precautions, dietary restrictions for diabetes patients, physical exercises to be done everyday etc., to the patients. Civil surgeon RMO Dr A Venkata Satya Prasad, Dr Ramesh Kumar, Dr K Padmavathi, C Srinivasulu, K Ramakrishna and others participated.