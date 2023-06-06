World Environment Day: Collector Himanshu Shukla Call to protect mangroves

Amalapuram (Konaseema district): District Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that everyone should work towards conservation and development of mangroves, which are protective shields for the coastal areas from natural calamities.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the MISHTI programme, undertaken by the Central government for the development of mangroves, was held in Kandikuppa coastal village under Katrenikona mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Central government is taking steps for the development of mangroves in 72 areas. Konaseema people should be proud to have Kandikuppa site in 72 selected areas across the country, he added.

Shukla urged everyone to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle. “If we protect nature, nature will protect us,” he said.

Amalapuram MP Chinta Anuradha said that mangroves grow in wetlands where rivers meet the sea. These will be a natural protective wall for the coastal area and these forests provide shelter to many species of animals, she added.

MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar said that mangroves protect lands against calamities like floods, cyclones, and soil erosion. Mangrove forests are abundant in coastal villages of I Polavaram, Katrenikona, Uppalaguptam, Allavaram and Sakhinetipalli mandals in Konaseema district.

According to biological diversity, plants like Nallamada, Tellamada, Uppu Ponna, Kalinga, Tandra, Gullilam, Tilla, Ponna, etc., and herbs like Chillangi, Kallateega, Pesangi, Dabbagadda are growing in these forests. Crocodiles, fishing cats, otters and dolphins live in these areas.

District Forest Officer MV Prasada Rao said that mangroves are a habitat for many types of birds and insects and their development is a social responsibility.

World Wide Fund for Nature State Director Farida, Vana Samrakshana Samiti members, Hitakarini Samajam (Rajamahendravaram) president K Bala Muni Kumari and others participated in the programme.