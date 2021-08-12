Writer Katti Padma Rao chosen for YSR Life Time Achievement Award

Guntur: The State government has invited famous writer and activist Dr Katti Padma Rao to confer Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy Life Time Achievement Award on him.

District Collector Vivek Yadav along with Tenali Sub-Collector Nidhi Meena went to Dr Katti Padma Rao's residence at Bapatla and invited him to receive the award from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a programme either on October or November.

He gave invitation and felicitated him. He visited Katti Padma Rao's library and examined his books penned by him.He announced that Rs10 lakh cash award will be presented to him. He said he has come here to give invitation to him.

Social Welfare deputy director Madhusudhana Rao, district education officer RS Ganga Bhavani were among those present.