Wrong estimates reason for delay in Polavaram project funding: BJP

Kakinada: Senior BJP leader YenimireddyMalakondaiah stated that Polavaram is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Malakondaiah said that hundred percent funding would be given by the central government to the Polavaram project. He commented that there would be delay in releasing the funds if wrong estimates are given by the state government in the matter of Polavaram project.

He demanded that the details of the funding released by the centre to the state regarding the Polavaram project should be made public.

He alleged that there was huge corruption taking place in the execution of the project. He said that the central government issued Rs 3,425 crore to 57.12 lakh farmers under the scheme of Pradhan Mantri KisanSamman Nidhi to the state. He said that the state government failed to implement Pradhan Mantri FasalBima Yojana scheme.

BJP district secretary RambalaVenkateswar Rao and others were present.