Yanadi Sangham demands probe into murder of Lakshmi Narayana

Tirupati: District Yanadi Sangam Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged a dharna at the Collectorate here on Monday condemning the apathy of the police in nabbing those involved in the brutal murder of Kathi Lakshmi Narayana of Koramenugunta Devudu ST colony under Tiruchanur police station.

Lakshmi Narayana belonged to Yanadi community a plain area tribal sect, was murdered recently and his body was recovered from tank near the locality where he was residing. AP Yanadi Sangham state general secretary KC Penchalaiha demanded an enquiry on the murder of Lakshmi Naryana and the immediate arrest of culprits involved in the murder.

Meanwhile AP ST Commission member Vadithya Sankar Naik directed the police to take steps for the arrest of those involved in the murder of Kathi Lakshminarayana.

According to an official press release here on Monday, Naik along with Yandi Sangham leaders on Monday visited Koramenugunta ST colony where he spoke with the parents of Lakshmi Narayana and also residents of the colony to elicit the details of murder. Asking the police to explain why no arrest was made so far even after 16 days of the murder, he warned the police that he would take the issue to Chief Minister's notice if they failed to act. Naik assured all support to the bereaved family and added that the Commission would do its best to do justice to the family.