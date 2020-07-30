Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demands Governor to send 3 capitals Bill to Centre

Amaravati: Condemning the delay in sending the three capitals bills to the Centre, TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asked the Governor to refer them to the Union government immediately. In a statement on Wednesday, he sought to know why Governor was not sending the unlawful Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the CRDA Repeal Bill to the Central Government as per Article 200 of the Constitution.



Ramakrishnudu accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of running a feudalistic and unconstitutional regime in the state in violation of the country's federal-cum-unitary framework.

He demanded clarification on the inordinate delay in reinstating Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner.

The reinstatement should be done as per the orders of the AP High Court and the Supreme Court. As these violations created a constitutional crisis, the Centre should interfere and settle the issues without further delay, he added.

The Constitution named India as a 'Union of States' while Andhra Pradesh had become an exception as it was being run by a feudalist who was violating all federal and unitary norms, he alleged.